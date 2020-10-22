Nearly 10K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 892,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Oct. 17 was 9,873, down slightly from the previous week, when 10,145 new claims were filed. The number was still up from the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 77,740 for the week ending Oct. 17, which is down by about 13,000 from the previous week.

