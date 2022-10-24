MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Warren County are working to battle a fire outside of McMinnville.

It is happening in the area of Isha Lane off Highway 8.

Crews initially responded to reports of a person who had previously been banned from the premises that had set up a camp with a fire. Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, local volunteer fire departments, Tennessee Forestry Division, EMA and EMS responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

The man who allegedly started the fire — Robert Vincent Halter — was arrested and is facing charges of reckless burning and criminal trespassing.

At 7 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on Facebook saying more than 85 firefighters, 30 fire apparatus and several bulldozers are working to fight the fire. Firefighters from five surrounding counties are now on the scene.

Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities say it is contained but not under control at this time.

There are currently no evacuation plans in place. If any evacuation plans are to be made, residents will be alerted through emergency phone calls.

Residents in the Irving College, Hills Creek and Eagles Nest communities are asked to “remain vigilant.”