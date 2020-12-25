NCVC offers $10,000 toward reward related to downtown Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President and CEO, Butch Spyridon, released a statement on Friday saying the organization has offered to contribute $10,000 toward a reward related to the downtown Nashville explosion on Christmas morning.

You can read the full statement below.

Dear Hospitality Community:

Like everyone, we woke up this Christmas morning to the horrible news of the explosion on Second Avenue. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with all involved or affected.

We have reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Metro Nashville Fire Department to offer our assistance. We have also offered to contribute $10,000 toward a reward. If any of our member businesses also want to contribute, please respond to this email with an amount. We will keep Metro posted and follow up with you.

This is when we show the world who we are. Thank you all for everything you do for our city, and stay safe. I believe in Nashville.

Sincerely,

Butch Spyridon

President and CEO

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp