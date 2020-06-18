Nationwide search underway for new Nashville police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson’s is retiring after ten years. Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning, dodging questions from the press about if he asked Chief Anderson to retire.

The announcement coming as a surprise to many, although it’s a move some groups have been calling on for years.

“It is a finally the call has been answered, we are not saying thank you, we are saying it’s about time,” said Rev. Aaron Marble of Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Marble serves on the advisory board for the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship, a coalition that called for Chief Anderson’s termination.

“I think he needs to retire. I think there needs to be a fresh face, fresh blood and fresh administer in our police department,” explained Marble.

While the search is on for who that will be, open communication and accountability are among the traits some are looking for.

“At the very least, we need a chief that’s willing to face accountability from the public,” said Dillon Moore, who has been protesting as part of the “Free Capitol” group calling on the chief’s resignation.

Now, the community is voicing that they want to be part of the hiring process for the next chief.

Marble said what happens next is crucial.

“We want clear answers and clear direction moving forward at what this time of transition will be,” said Marble.

Mayor Cooper said a committee will assist him with the search process for the best chief of Nashville. On social media, a member of the Community Oversight Board is calling for the agency to be a part of the hiring process.

“It is not a personnel selection body as I understand it, but we’re evolving in our understanding of how to work together and make it useful, to have the community understand that it’s another level of check and balance on police practices,” said Mayor Cooper.

Rev. Marble was among those saying they don’t believe Chief Anderson should play a role.

“We don’t need the chief involved in the direction of the next chief. We need to implement a structure much like we did with Metro Schools,” said Marble.

More than a dozen council members signed a resolution last week also calling for the chief to resign. Councilmember Freddie O’Connell is one of them.

“I think we can focus on how we make public safety more meaningful to more people and I’m hoping a chief can engage in that process,” O’Connell told News 2.

Mayor Cooper saying it’s a new era and an exciting opportunity as we move on to the 21st Century in the best possible way.

“I actually think it’s a great time to do some reflection and to work with community stakeholders that we haven’t always worked with. There are more young people engaged in this conversation that I’ve ever seen. This is a great time to harness their energy and their ideas and think about the future of what a safe Nashville for all looks like,” explained O’Connell.

Community leaders are anxious for that time to begin.

“We need the day and the hour which he will be retiring,” states Marble.

While it’s unclear when the chief will be retiring, Mayor Cooper says he will remain chief until he is replaced, a process that he says usually takes at least 6 months.

“We are going to have a lengthy process, which must be public to bring the community together to find the right replacement for chief,” said Cooper.

Promises that Marble hopes are kept.

“We are looking forward to the next steps of the community being involved in selecting a police chief that we feel will best help us police our communities,” said Marble.

Mayor Cooper says Chief Anderson will oversee the city through at least October, to help with the presidential debate at Belmont.

