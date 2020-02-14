National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Lawrence County on Wednesday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado struck the Five Points area of Lawrence County on Wednesday.

According to officials, the storm measured at 85 miles per hour between 5:28 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Officials believe the rest of the storm damage looked like it was caused by straight-line winds, except for the damage near the Giles and Lincoln County line, which could have also been caused by a tornado. The National Weather Service is still surveying that area.

Rear-flank downdraft winds caused damage on Gunter Ridge Road, with estimated wind speeds measured around 90-95 mph.

