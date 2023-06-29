NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a 6-3 vote the Supreme Court of the United States set new limits on affirmative action programs.

It involves whether public and private colleges and universities can use race as one factor among many in student admissions. Affirmative action has been used for decades by colleges and universities to address inequality and diversify campuses.

The policy started under the Kennedy administration in 1961. The high court’s ruling comes after the hearing of two cases challenging the admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina and has sparked reaction across the country.

In a statement, National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in part, “Today has proven what we already knew – we are dealing with a rogue ‘Supreme’ Court that has bowed a knee to an extremist minority. Now, it’s up to every institution in this country, from colleges to corporations, to embrace diversity, no matter what.”

Institutions of higher learning also issued statements, including University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd who tweeted, “UT system is reviewing any potential impact of today’s court decision. Our focus on access, retention and engagement, as well as our commitment to the mission of the UT system remains unchanged: to serve all Tennesseans & beyond through education, discovery and outreach.”

State leaders are also voicing concerns.

“The affirmative action’s roles and rules could’ve been tampered down some, but to do away with it, it just talks about this court has gone political. Their robes are not black anymore, they’re red and they’re blue,” said Rep. Sam McKenzie (D-Knoxville) in a sit-down interview with News 2.

Sen. Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville) believes the ruling is a major step backwards.

“To roll back affirmative action, we are rolling us back to an era of time where we weren’t equal,” said Oliver.

The SCOTUS ruling appears to preserve some consideration of race in a narrowly tailored way, such as through an individual applicant’s essay or narrative.