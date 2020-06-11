Nathan Bedford Forrest monument removed from Memphis could resurface in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nathan Bedford Forrest monument was removed from the Health Sciences Park in Memphis in 2017 and returned to the Forrest family descendants last December. The family’s attorney, H. Edward Phillips told News 2 that the headstone is being held in a secret location a couple of counties outside of Davidson County.

Phillips said they are keeping the location of the monument private due to safety concerns. “We want people on the side of opposition of these confederate monuments to be safe and we also want people who are trying to preserve them to be safe, but that’s really our concern.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans are holding the monument for the Forrest family. Phillips says the SCV agrees the monument should be placed in a safe location outside of the public realm where those who choose can visit the gravesite.

The new National Confederate Museum in Columbia is one of the places they are considering.

“In terms of the site at Elm Springs a place like that makes sense, but there are multiple places that the family has thought about and we are trying to make sure that wherever we choose it’s secure and again if people choose to come they can come, and if they just want to completely ignore it that’s fine too. It’s everybody’s individual right to do that, so I think that’s the family perspective, choosing a place where it will be treated as a gravesite which it is and there won’t be protests, there will be peace.”

The plan is to unite the monument with the remains of General Forrest, who was a slave trader and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The decision to move the remains of Forrest and his wife came after the SCV agreed to drop a pending lawsuit against park owners.

Phillips says there is now a joint petition pending in court asking for relief of the remains.

“It is upsetting because at the end of the day it is a gravesite. Our history it’s good, it’s bad, it’s ugly, it’s indifferent and it’s glorious. I certainly understand the angst the anger and in terms, the feeling of oppression.”

While he understands, Phillips says the controversy has been frustrating for the Forrest family descendants.

“They are frustrated because they see the pain and the derision and they also have their own personal pain because they have a gravesite that’s now incomplete. It will be a herculean task to remove everything and reconstitute the gravesite.”

The National Confederate Museum in Columbia was set to open in May but was pushed back due to COVID-19.