Nathan Bedford Forrest and wife’s remains set to be exhumed, relocated to Columbia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A controversial Confederate general and his wife are set to be exhumed and reinterred in Maury County.

The remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest will be exhumed from an area in Memphis where his statue once stood. They will be moved to Columbia.

Forrest is currently the center of controversy at the state capitol as the battle wages on between relocating his bust or leaving it where it is.

Three years ago, a similar battle took place in Memphis that ultimately led to a monument of Forrest being removed. However, the remains of he and his wife are still in the same spot. Those remains will be moved to the National Confederate Museum in Maury County, which is owned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

An attorney representing the family tells News 2 the family is pleased that “true closure and healing” can be had for them and for the citizens of Memphis.