Nathan Bedford Forrest and wife laid to rest in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Months after being exhumed and transported across Tennessee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been laid to rest, again, this time in Columbia.

Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans confirms the couple was buried Saturday, September 18th.

This comes after the controversial Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader along with his wife Mary Ann were moved from the Health Sciences Park in Memphis to an undisclosed location in Columbia back in June.

You may recall that the removal included members of the Forrest family and a licensed funeral director.

In 2017, a large statue of Forrest was removed from atop their tombs.

Forrest died in 1877 and was originally buried in Elmwood cemetery before the remains were moved and the monument built on Union Avenue,, Memphis, in the early 20th century.