LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hometown comedian and “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” Nate Bargatze will get behind the wheel on the Nashville Superspeedway later this month as the honorary pace car driver for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400.

The race is set for June 25 at the Wilson County racetrack and constitutes the NASCAR tripleheader finale. The Old Hickory native will drive Nashville Superspeedway’s Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 pace car to start the race.

“This summer, we will provide the most thrilling entertainment in Nashville with the Ally 400 race weekend,” Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci said. “There is no better entertainer out there than Nate Bargatze to take part in our remarkable event to bring fans from Middle Tennessee—and across the country and world—together right here at Nashville Superspeedway.”

Along with Bargatze’s cameo during the Ally 400, Parker McCollum will perform the official pre-race concert and Old Dominion will serve as grand marshal, according to Nashville Superspeedway.

The race weekend includes the Rackley Roofing 200 Craftsman Truck Series race on June 23, the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series on June 24 and concludes with the Ally 400 Cup Series race on the 25th.

For tickets, visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACETIX (7223849).