Nashvillians venture out in wintry mix to help others

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Stay home and stay safe! That’s been the warning for areas of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky impacted by the winter storm. But, some Nashvillians we talked to said they had to get out on Monday to help others.

Ricky Finch told Stephanie Langston he was helping a friend, ” Actually, I just helped a buddy. He was stuck and broke an axel. I was trying to do a good deed.”

Meanwhile, at Ace Hardware on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville, Stephanie caught up with a customer who was also doing a good deed. “Later Langston ran into another neighbor doing a good deed. “We live in a community, and a lot of our people are elders,” MJ Gonzales added, “I came to get some shovels and salt just to clean the driveways where they are going to walk out to make sure they are safe.”

The store was slammed with people looking for similar items like deicer, space heaters, and sleds. However, much of the store was already sold out. “We try to track the weather. So, we were able to get 4 or 5 pallets of ice-melter Friday,” explained Ricky Finch the Shift Leader at Ace Hardware, “We basically sold it out yesterday (Sunday).”