NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville council members will vote on a grant application for the Nashville Department of Transportation to work on a comprehensive plan to create the East Bank Boulevard, which includes a bridge over the Cumberland River.

According to meeting documents, NDOT is partnering with the Mayor’s office and the Metro Planning Department to seek a $5 million RAISE grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which would be matched by $4 million in local funds, to plan and design the East Bank Boulevard. The money would be used for continuing community engagement and planning efforts and to develop up to 60% of the design plans for the Boulevard.

Officials describe the Boulevard as a modern, resilient, and complete multi-modal mobility option, development catalyst, and job creator. They’re calling it the catalyst for “Nashville’s next great neighborhood,” as it will serve as a connector for jobs, housing, and open space within East Bank and a connector for diverse and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods on both sides of the river.

This is part of the East Bank Master Plan that Metro leaders began formulating about two years ago. Part of that is Oracle bringing 8,000+ jobs to a 65-acre campus on the East Bank. Nashville and the state of Tennessee are now working with Oracle to re-imagine the area around Nissan stadium into a new mixed-use community.