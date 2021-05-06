Nashville’s health department to offer COVID vaccines to children once approved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The head of Nashville’s health department expects COVID-19 vaccines will be approved for children 12 to 15 years old “in the near future.”

Dr. Gill Wright, the interim director of the Metro Public Health Department said Thursday that once the vaccines are approved for use in children, they will be offered for that age group at all of the city’s vaccination events.

Wright said the department is also considering “special weekend vaccination clinics” for children.

“It’s important when COVID vaccine is approved for the 12- to 15-year-olds, that parents consider how to be sure that their children get any required non-COVID vaccines that they may need for school,” Dr. Wright said.

He explained children cannot get a non-COVID vaccine either two weeks before or two weeks after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

There will be a seven to eight week timeframe where children cannot receive a non-COVID vaccine, if they’re in the process of receiving their coronavirus vaccines, according to Dr. Wright.

During the city’s weekly coronavirus news briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir, the head of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force said 41.7% of Nashville residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said about 33% of Nashville’s total population is “fully vaccinated,” which Dr. Jahangir describes as being in line with the national vaccination numbers.