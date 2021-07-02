Nashville’s Fourth of July Celebration expected to be largest ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year’s fireworks show is going to be the largest in Nashville history, and that’s appropriate since we didn’t have fireworks last year because of COVID-19!

Preceding the fireworks, country superstar Brad Paisley will perform on the 4,800 square foot stage at Broadway and First Avenue.

As for the fireworks, previous Nashville shows have had three major firing positions. This year, there will be four major positions, so the show will cover larger air space above the Cumberland River. There will be 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire used.

The largest shell in the show will be a 10-inch shell, which is about the size of a basketball and weighs ten pounds. There will be 100 of them in the show.

There will also be more than 1,000 floating flares and special ghost shells as part of the show.

One of the most interesting aspects of the show is how they choreograph the fireworks with the music of the Nashville Symphony.

The techs that launch the fireworks actually follow the sheet music with cues from a director with the symphony. Each shell has to be back timed to give it time to launch into the air before exploding on cue with the music.

Landsden Hill is the president of Pyro Shows and he talked about how special it is to him this year to do the show.

“There are so many things about the show this year that make it so special. It’s kind of hard to find a priority” Hill explained. “Number one, the world is recovering from the pandemic and I think Nashville is leading the charge. Nashville was one of the first cities to announce that they are moving forward that we have plans for the Fourth of July celebration. So, being on that end of the recovery is great. Nashville, Tennessee, it’s so vibrant, so healthy, so good. We’re just so glad to be here and be part of it.”

A bonus will take place on Monday, July 5 when Chris Young performs a concert on the same stage from 9:15-10:00 p.m. If you come at 9:00 p.m. he will be recording a music video in which he will perform three to four songs.