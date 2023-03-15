NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Zillow report shows the 40-hour work week isn’t cutting it when it comes to rent prices. In Nashville, they found you would have to put in 60 hours a week to afford an average rent.

Nashville esthetician Ali Jones especially understands the hustle it takes to afford her own rent.

“It’s frustrating, but I’m just going to keep working harder and harder. You know, I love Nashville, and everybody else does apparently as well,” Jones explained.

Jones landed herself a two-bedroom condo in Bellevue and is picking up extra shifts after her roommate moved out.

“I’ve always worked 40 hours, I am working 40 hours, but I’m also doing another sales job on the side selling medical devices to bring in more money, so I’m equivalent working 60 hours plus now,” Jones said.

A recent Zillow study found in Nashville, and across the U.S., wages aren’t keeping up with rising rents. To keep up in Nashville, Zillow says you would have to work 60 hours a week, like Jones, to afford an average rent.

“I lived in Southern California, I lived in Laguna Beach and Redondo Beach for a while and my rent was outrageous, but it’s starting to remind me of that,” Jones said.

Right now, Jones is willing to live on the outskirts and work a little harder to live in her favorite city.

“I love the people, I love the music, people are friendly. It’s like a little big city.”

However, she worries about what will happen if rents continue to rise.

“That’s my fear, I fear I’m going to you know work another job or find a rich husband,” Jones laughed. “I’m joking, but, I just don’t want to have to leave Nashville.”

Zillow also found that rents are on the rise once again. However, according to Apartment Insiders in Nashville, the city has seen a ton of supply lately and they don’t predict any significant increases in the near future.