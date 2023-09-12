NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Zeno Power is a start-up company that originated from The Wond’ry, Vanderbilt’s Center for Innovation and Design, and has quickly made a name for itself in the race for lunar sustainability.

Zeno Power has been given a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense and most recently a $15 million grant from NASA.

NASA has brought some of the most well-known technology companies together to work toward lunar solutions. Tyler Bernstein said the eleven companies will be working on different technologies to develop architecture on the lunar surface.

Blue Origin and Intuitive Machines are two of the eleven companies.

Bernstein said Zeno Power’s mission is to build technologies that solve problems and not just interesting science projects.