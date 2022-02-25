NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has plenty of ways to celebrate as the Predators prepare to host their first regular-season outdoor hockey game as part of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series.

Saturday night’s game will mark the second time the Preds have played a regular-season outdoor game, and their first time playing one in Nashville.

The puck will drop at 6:30 Saturday night on the outdoor ice rink at Nissan Stadium. The Preds will take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, which will mark their first outdoor game debut.

Festivities kick off Friday evening with Bridgestone Winter Park. Fans can enjoy live entertainment and appearances by Nashville Predators alumni broadcasters. Bridgestone Winter Park will be open Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans can visit nashvillepredators.com/WinterPark to download complimentary tickets.

On Saturday, fans are invited to participate in the NHL Steet Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be presented by Enterprise and will give roughly 400 kids the opportunity to try street hockey with drills and free NHL STREET equipment kits. Kids participating will also be given two tickets to the Stadium Series game. Former Nashville Predators players Hal Gill and Cody Hodgson will be in attendance, interacting with kids at the event. The NHL Street Festival will be at Bridgestone Arena Plaza on Broadway.

Coinciding with the NHL Street Festival will be the Navy Federal Credit Union Veterans Showcase Hockey Tournament. The tournament is comprised of military veteran hockey teams that will compete in Nashville at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s Veteran’s Showcase will be a four-team invitational tournament. The four teams will include the Fort Worth Patriots, the North Carolina Warriors, Guardians Ice Hockey from San Diego, and Veterans Hockey Unite from Washington, D.C. Each team will play two games against each other and will have the opportunity to meet NHL legends and attend Saturday night’s game.

Fans can also attend the NHL PreGame hosted by Truly Hard Seltzer from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Fans will have an opportunity to take pictures with the Stanley Cup until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy musical performances from two different stages. The PreGame will take place in Nissan Stadium Parking Lot R.

Saturday night’s game will feature live performances from Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley during the first intermission.

To buy tickets or pre-pay for parking, visit Ticketmaster.com.