NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young man believed to have knowledge of a deadly crash last November.

According to police, the crash happened on Aster Drive Monday, Nov. 21. Aaliyah Ingram, 13, was injured and later died from her injuries.

Police said the circumstance surrounding how she was hit by the car remain under investigation and the young man is wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.