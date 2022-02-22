NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A North Nashville mother is seeking help for her children saying they are traumatized from a hit-and-run crash.

It’s been nearly two months since 10-year-old Cobi Thornton was hit while riding his bike on Clay street, near Owen Street. The incident, which was caught on camera, has gained millions of views online but still no solid leads.

“This part of my leg is still hurting like up here,” Cobi gestured towards the top of his leg.

Today, he is getting around with a little pain but some days he says his legs won’t move, as doctors are looking into a possible pinched nerve.

“Yeah, I would call it a nightmare,” Cobi explained.

The hit-and-run crash was caught on camera on Dec. 28. Metro police say Cobi failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a car, thrown onto the hood before falling to the pavement. Once confronted by a witness, the driver pulled to the curb for a moment but then took off.

“Why would she drive off? It still boggles my mind,” stated Cobi.

It’s changed his life. He’s been in and out of the hospital numerous times since and is now scared to go outside to play with his sister who also witnessed the crash.

“He’s, like, scared to go outside. Like, you ruined a kid’s childhood,” said Victoria, cobi’s sister. “It’s like you ruined half of their kid life like you don’t stay a kid forever and you ruined all of that.”

The family now spends their downtime driving the streets looking for the lady who left the scene.

“You need to step forward,” Cobi demanded of the driver.

Both children have been seeing a school counselor as they try to move past the incident. However, their mother is seeking a sibling therapist to help.

“I want to get them the right kind of help. I want to get them the best kind of help because this isn’t something I know how to deal with,” their mother Natricia Onry explained.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with the children’s therapy, Onry said her insurance doesn’t cover what they need. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Hit-and-run investigators are working the case.

The elderly female driver is believed to be in a black four-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with any information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.