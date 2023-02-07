NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tools, electronics and household items are now available to rent from the Nashville Public Library under the new “Library of Things” program.

On Tuesday, the library announced the launch of “Library of Things,” a feature that allows cardholders to borrow useful household items — for free — for up to three weeks.

Up to 47 items will be available for cardholders to check out. Some of the items include a sewing machine, air quality monitors, an ice cream maker, an electronic piano keyboard and a home blood pressure monitor kit.

Borrowers can place a hold on items and have them delivered to any of the 12 Nashville Public Library locations.

Terri Luke, Interim Library Director, says the new feature will save cardholders money and allow cardholders to try items before buying them for their households.

“What this collection represents is not only a great opportunity to save money and ‘try before you buy,’ but also a chance for non-readers to discover something we’ve long advocated: booklover or not, there’s a place for you at NPL,” said Luke.

According to the Nashville Public Library, the new feature provides a $10,000 value at no charge to NPL cardholders.

To check out items, you must be a Nashville Public Library cardholder and at least 18 years old.

To view the full list of items available to borrow, click here.