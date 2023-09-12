NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down a portion of Briley Parkway late Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Briley Parkway near exit 8, which is the Lebanon Pike exit.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that a wrong-way driver hit a striping truck head on. The roadway was shut down from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning as officials worked to stabilize the propane tanks that were on the truck. All lanes have since reopened.

According to Metro police, minor injuries were reported in the crash. It remains unclear whether it was those inside the striping truck, the wrong-way driver or both who sustained injuries.

Metro police are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the wrong-way crash.