NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local HVAC company is mourning the loss of one of its employees after they died in a worksite accident Friday, June 17.

The worker was employed by Lee Company and was working on a construction site project at 900 Church Street when the accident occurred.

Gary Pitts was just blocks away from the site when he heard the news Monday morning.

“I feel like safety first and that starts off by talking how can we prevent an accident today,” he said.

Laura Wyatt is used to seeing all the construction downtown but never imagined a worker would end up losing his life.

“I bike through there all the time actually where they’re building on Church Street, and I always worry about stuff falling but a person falling, that’s pretty serious,” she said.

News 2 reached out to Lee Company who provided us with this statement about the accident:

“Lee Company is currently working with OSHA and local authorities to determine the cause of a worksite accident at 900 Church Street in downtown Nashville that resulted in the loss of one of our employees. Our employees are the heartbeat of our company, and a loss of anyone who works for us is a tragedy. We will do all we can to support this family and determine what happened.”

Right now, few details are being released as Tennessee OSHA continues to investigate, but those in the area hope safety measures are in place so that these situation doesn’t happen again.

“That needs to be the first thing they do is check all the safety equipment before they even start working,” said Pitts.

News 2 reached out to TOSHA who shared that it sent an investigator to the scene Friday to begin learning more about the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

TOSHA plans to survey the location, review company records and procedures, as well as conduct interviews with management and employees.

Right now, they are not releasing much information since the investigation is ongoing, but say this investigation will take between 8-10 weeks before it’s completed.