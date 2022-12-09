NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several first responders are on the scene of a fire stemming from a ruptured gas main.

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in West Nashville.

NFD said a construction site worker was injured and taken to Vanderbilt.

NFD crews alongside Piedmont Gas and NES are monitoring the situation and working to repair the rupture.

Centennial Blvd ruptured gas main
(Courtesy: Jaden Semich, Twitter)

News 2 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us on WKRN.com and on-air for the latest developments.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.