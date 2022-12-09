NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several first responders are on the scene of a fire stemming from a ruptured gas main.
Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in West Nashville.
NFD said a construction site worker was injured and taken to Vanderbilt.
NFD crews alongside Piedmont Gas and NES are monitoring the situation and working to repair the rupture.
