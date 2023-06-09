NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Numerous students are being checked out and at least one person was hospitalized following a Friday morning fire at a Nashville charter school.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) tweeted shortly before noon on Friday, June 9 that crews extinguished a fire at Liberty Collegiate Academy in the 3500 block of Gallatin Pike.

The fire reportedly started on the second floor while a company was doing work inside. Officials said about 20 students were on the first floor at the time, so medics are on scene to check all of the students.

According to NFD, one worker was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. There is no word on the nature of their injuries.

Officials said the Arson Task Force has been called to the scene to investigate the fire. In addition, part of Hart Lane is closed until further notice.

No additional details have been shared about this incident.