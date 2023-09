NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify two women accused of stealing from men in downtown Nashville.

The department released surveillance images of two women who reportedly stole two men’s phones and credit cards.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The women met the victims on Broadway the night of Sunday, Sept. 3 and went to their hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.