GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old woman was charged after reportedly stealing close to $5,000 of merchandise from a Green Hills department store.

The theft happened in April at the Macy’s located at Green Hills Mall.

Store officials told Metro police Lawanda Givens took $4,903 worth of merchandise she didn’t try to pay for.

Store officials told officers this was not her first time as she was identified by loss prevention agents for stealing on multiple occasions, according to the arrest warrant.

The store said they plan to submit the surveillance video to police as evidence.

Givens is facing a felony theft charge with a bond set for $5,000.