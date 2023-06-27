NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a chase is facing multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted officers while she was being arrested.

On Monday, June 26, officers located a stolen vehicle parked in the back of a parking lot on Lewis Street in South Nashville.

Officers observed a woman – later identified as 26-year-old Racheal Haskins – get into the vehicle and drive out of the parking lot.

An arrest report states authorities initiated a traffic stop, but Haskins did not stop and continued to drive through an alleyway before turning onto Fairfield Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Haskins then turned onto Decatur Street and ran away from the vehicle, the affidavit said. A Metro Nashville Police helicopter was able to locate the 26-year-old hiding in a tree line along an alley behind Decatur Street.

Authorities reported that Haskins was taken into custody and put into the back of a patrol car where she allegedly reached her hand through the window and opened the door from the outside.

Metro police reported that Haskins stated several times that she was not going to jail as officers tried to get her back into the patrol car. An arrest report states she tried to run away from officers and kicked one officer in the upper thigh and another officer in both legs during the arrest.

According to an arrest report, officers had to use restraints to keep her inside the patrol car and seated.

Haskins now faces a list of charges which include felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, two counts of assault of an officer, driving on a revoked license and felony theft of a vehicle.