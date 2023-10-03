NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A week after a pregnant woman was shot and her unborn baby was killed, the man believed to be responsible has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Metro Nashville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Demarius Claybrooks Jr. in connection with the shooting. Authorities said he is being charged with one count of criminal homicide.

The 23-year-old woman — who was eight months pregnant — was wounded on Tuesday, Sept. 26 after a man, who police suspect was Claybrooks, fired shots near the intersection of Lewis Street and Lafayette Street. Officers said the shooting happened around 10 p.m.

The woman was sitting in the front seat of a black Nissan Maxima at the time. Prior to the shooting, investigators said another woman got out of the backseat of the car and discharged bear spray at a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.

That’s when police said Claybrooks started shooting at the vehicle, hitting the pregnant woman. She was later dropped off at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but her baby did not survive.

Authorities believe the spraying of the bear mace may have been related to an ongoing dispute between several women. It’s unclear if the suspected shooter had any connection to the women. No further information was immediately released.