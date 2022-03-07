NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway after an incident in North Nashville Sunday night.

Metro Police told News 2, just before 9:15 p.m., a woman was in her car driving on Ed Temple Boulevard near Dr. Walter S Davis Boulevard when another car pulled up next to her and opened fire. Police said six shots were fired, and 5 bullets hit her car.

Authorities called to the scene said the woman was not shot, she was hit by bullet fragments, and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooter’s car is described by officials as a small, grey vehicle, possibly a Kia. At this time, there is no description of the shooter.