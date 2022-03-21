NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on the side of the road in Antioch.

According to police, the body was found around 7:45 Sunday evening in the 5000 block of Mount View Road. A neighborhood resident out walking found the body wrapped in cloth along the side of the road and called police.

Officials said the body was that of a white female and her body showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner is working to identify the woman and determine her cause of death. Toxicology testing is also pending.