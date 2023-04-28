NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who served time for killing a Metro police officer in a crash is in trouble with the law again.

Jayona Brown, now 21, served several years in prison in connection with the 2019 death of Officer John Anderson. Brown was released last year and has since racked up a lengthy criminal record, facing multiple charges from drugs to a parole violation, and now theft.

Police said Friday that Brown was arrested for stealing from the Louis Vuitton store at the Mall at Green Hills.

According to Metro police, five suspects, including Brown, went into the Louis Vuitton store at the Mall at Green Hills at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and cut or ripped the bags from the security wires.

Police said the stolen merchandise was later posted online on an account linked to 22-year-old Jamichael Alexander.

Anyone who sees or knows of Alexander’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Brown was arrested and charged with felony theft.

Angela Simpson, 27, has also been arrested and charged with organized retail crime.