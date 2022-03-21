NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a female inmate who pleaded guilty to the murder of a 74-year-old South Nashville man died in prison.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women.

Brown shot and killed Ruxin Wang, a 74-year-old man who was shot while collecting trash outside of his South Nashville home on Claiborne Street in November of 2017.

Ruxin Wang

In January of 2018, Metro police charged Brown, who was 16 at the time, with criminal homicide for the shooting death of Ruxin Wang.

Shortly, after her arrest, Brown posted bond after funds raised through a crowdfunding website advocated for her release. However, in 2019 the teen was arrested again on new charges and placed on house arrest for theft of a vehicle and drug offense charges.

Myeisha Brown (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Correction)

Investigators said Wang was taking care of his wife when he was shot multiple times while taking out the trash. Yongling Zhai and Ruxin were married nearly 50 years.

Yun Wang has fond memories with his father. He never missed a court date and remembers the first time he came face to face with his father’s killer.

“There is no remorse. There is no regret. There’s no sadness,” Wang said.

Brown was serving a 15-year sentence and was 16 at the time of the killing. No additional information was immediately released.