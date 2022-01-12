NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman sought in connection with Sunday morning’s deadly shooting of 60-year-old Gary McClain at a Nashville motel is in custody in Cobb County, Georgia.

Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, of Detroit, was arrested in Georgia after authorities spotted McClain’s 2017 Hyundai Accent, which had been entered into a national database as stolen, and initiated a pursuit. Coleman-Griffen was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest, according to a release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The release goes on to say that, during an interview with MNPD Homicide detectives overnight, the 20-year-old admitted to killing McClain by shooting him in the head. Robbery is believed to be the motive.

An arrest warrant charging Coleman-Griffen with criminal homicide was issued Wednesday morning. She is expected to be returned to Nashville from Georgia soon.

Gary McClain, of Nashville, was found dead at 10 a.m. Sunday in a room at the Savoy motel on Dickerson Pike. He had been seen earlier arriving with a woman, now identified as Coleman-Griffen.