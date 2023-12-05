NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are working to identify a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman of her wallet and purchased more than $1,500 worth in gift cards.

According to Metro police, the theft occurred on Friday, Nov. 24 at the Kroger on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville.

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Authorities reported that a female suspect robbed a 74-year-old woman of her wallet while she was shopping, went to the self-checkout machine and purchased more than $1,500 in gift cards.

The woman allegedly acted as if she was helping the 74-year-old before snatching her wallet.

Metro police said the woman was wearing a Walmart employee vest when the crime occurred. She also has a distinct tattoo on her right hand and red dreads, police said.

Detectives believe the woman also committed a similar theft in 2022 at the Kroger on Nolensville Pike.

In that incident, the woman is accused of also using a victim’s stolen credit cards to purchase more than $1,500 in gift cards.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.