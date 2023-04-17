NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested in Mississippi on multiple outstanding warrants stemming from a robbery in downtown Nashville last December.

Police said during the incident, a man claimed he met two women at a Broadway bar and left with one of them. While they were driving to get food, the woman became upset and stole the man’s wallet and phone before pushing him out of the car.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Eugenia Gordon, reportedly used the man’s credit cards later on, according to police.

At the time of her arrest, police said Gordon was wanted on two credit card fraud, identity theft, and robbery charges. She will be extradited back to Nashville soon.