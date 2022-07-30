NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike.

According to police, a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Christina Walker, who is wanted for stabbing a 44-year-old man to death inside a room at HomeTowne Studios, located in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers responded to the extended stay motel shortly after 6 a.m. and found the man dead from multiple stab wounds inside a room on the second floor. Investigators interviewed other people on the property, which ultimately led to Walker being identified as the suspect.

Police say officers are working to notify the victim’s next of kin who live out of state.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.