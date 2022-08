NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman wanted for murder was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas.

Metro police say 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila was wanted for killing her fiance, 44-year-old Ismael Rodriguez, in Sept. 2019 on Rehnea Drive in Old Hickory.

Investigators found Rodriguez’s skeletal remains in Kentucky.