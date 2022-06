NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a woman who stole a car from the downtown Nashville YMCA last weekend.

Metro police reported the suspect bypassed the check-in station at the facility on Saturday afternoon.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

She then went to the women’s locker room, stole a member’s car keys before taking the car itself, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.