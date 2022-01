NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a woman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Sunday.

Police say the woman is being sought in connection with the deadly shooting of 60-year-old Gary McClain, who was found dead in a room of the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike.

The woman may be driving the 2017 Hyundai Accent pictured below, with plate number 3P5-2S1.

Anyone who recognizes her or sees the car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.