NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.

Metro police say the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Road.

According to officers, a woman was driving down Murfreesboro Road when a bullet came through her windshield and struck her.

Officials say the woman was able to drive herself to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It remains unknown what led to the shooting. The search for a potential suspect remains underway.