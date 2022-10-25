NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
Metro police say the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Road.
According to officers, a woman was driving down Murfreesboro Road when a bullet came through her windshield and struck her.
Officials say the woman was able to drive herself to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It remains unknown what led to the shooting. The search for a potential suspect remains underway.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.