NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while sitting at an intersection in Nashville early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
Metro police reported the woman was able to pull over into a nearby parking lot of a car dealership. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.