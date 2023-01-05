NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot while sitting at an intersection in Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.

Metro police reported the woman was able to pull over into a nearby parking lot of a car dealership. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

No additional information was immediately released.