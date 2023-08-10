NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was found shot outside a building in East Nashville late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 600 block of Dew Street.

(Photo: WKRN)

The victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Investigators are working to determine if the woman was shot during a domestic incident by someone inside the building.

No additional information was immediately released.