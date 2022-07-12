NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot early Tuesday morning in an area north of downtown Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police on the scene, it happened near Jazzy’s restaurant located in the 1500 block of Hampton Street at 1:57 a.m.

MNPD said the female victim was found at the Exxon at 2200 Brick Church Pike with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet determined a motive.