NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot while she was doing the dishes inside her home late Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Herman Street just before 10:30 p.m. to respond to reports of a shooting call.

At the scene, officers discovered that a woman was shot in the foot while she was doing dishes inside her home. Officials say two children were also in the home, but did not witness the woman get shot.

According to Metro police, the bullet came from outside the home. The woman reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating if the shooting was targeted or if the woman was struck by a stray bullet.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.