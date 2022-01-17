NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman was injured after being shot at while sitting in a car in South Nashville.

Metro police responded to a call in the 100 block of Charles E. Blvd. just after 1 a.m. Monday morning after getting a report about a car with blood on it.

According to Metro police, a woman had been shot at on a nearby street and was hit by shattered glass which resulted in injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and it remains unclear why the woman was targeted.