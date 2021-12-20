NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured in a shooting at a nail salon in North Nashville Monday morning.

The shooting happened at a salon in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street around 11:30 a.m.

Metro police reported the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told News 2 two women inside the salon got into an argument before one shot the other two times. No suspect description has been released by Metro police but witnesses reported seeing a black BMW SUV speeding away from the salon.

This is the third shooting in Davidson County within the last 12 hours.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.