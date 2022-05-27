NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning in East Nashville.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Porter Road. According to police on scene, a woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear if anything was stolen during the invasion. Authorities said the woman was not cooperating with responding officers.

At this time, no arrests have been made.