NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to reflect on the lives lost to drug abuse and addiction. Since 1999, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than one million people have died of overdoses.

Recovery Unplugged Nashville is a resource to help those struggling with addiction. One of their many success stories involves Tiffany Fields, who now works for the recovery center.

Three years ago, she would have never thought Recovery Unplugged Nashville Vice President Riley Osbourne would offer her a job at the same place that changed her life; she overcame 13 years of addiction and is now celebrating three years of sobriety.

“I acquired a year of sobriety and came to work here,” Fields said. “I knew it was my passion and that was what, to help other people get sober.”

In 2021, the CDC reported more than 100,000 overdose deaths. Success stories like Fields helps to bring that number down and bring awareness to anyone struggling with addiction.

To learn more about Recovery Unplugged Nashville, please click here.