NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have launched an investigation into an early morning shooting in downtown Nashville that wounded a woman.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 near the entrance of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The investigation shows the people involved in the incident reportedly knew each other.

According to officials, a 49-year-old woman from Cheatham County was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is still being treated for serious injuries from the shooting.

The department said detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division are following strong leads in the case.

No additional information about the shooting has been released at this time.