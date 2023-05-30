NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a woman while she fed her baby at a park in East Nashville.

According to an arrest report, the victim told Metro Police she was raped at Shelby Park in Davidson County on May 25.

According to the affidavit, the victim knew Ryean Floyd and agreed to meet him at the park. The victim stated it had been more than a year before they had spoken to each other.

After a while at the park, the victim told officers she decided it was getting too late and wanted to leave the park. The victim stated that she placed the child in the backseat of her vehicle and decided to feed him before taking off.

An arrest report states that’s when Floyd came behind the victim and forcibly sexually assaulted her. Police reported that the incident was audio-recorded and Floyd’s voice could be heard in the background.

Floyd was charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $65,000 bond.